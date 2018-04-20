CHANDIGARH: BJP state president Shwait Malik on Friday said that they would launch a ‘Congress,

Punjab Chhodo’ programme as part of our ‘Punjab Bachao’ programme and also clarifies that their alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal will continue.

On the issue of the saffron party’s alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal he said that it would continue as had been decided by the high command. "This alliance will fight the next Lok Sabha election and win all the 13 seats)," he said.

Malik alleged that development has come to a standstill in Punjab under the Congress rule as against

speedy development which took place during ten years of the erstwhile SAD-BJP Government.

"Congress befooled people. They made unachievable promises to every section including the farmers and youth, but now the people are fed up with them as the government has been unable to deliver on the promises it made," Malik said

He also said that the Congress had raked up drug issue in Punjab and tried to potray as if every Punjabi was an addict.

"I am not saying the problem did not exist at all, but the way they raked it up they defamed our youth.’’

He also said that the Congress Government was just making excuses by saying coffers

are empty. "Compare any year of Badal Sahab's government versus Capt Amarinder's first-year rule, you will get the answer," Malik said and added, "we are asking the Congress to either perform or quit."

Taking a dig at Amarinder, he said when the CM is not accessible to his own leaders, what will he be accessible to the public.

He further said that the Congress had conspired to put the state in an explosive situation on the issue of Dalits after the recent incidents at Phagwara. Malik said it was the result of political conspiracy hatched to incite caste based clashes and sought formation of Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. He also alleged that the ruling Congress Government did not allow good education for Dalits which did not let them rise socially and they were used as mere vote banks.

