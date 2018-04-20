NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met the chief ministers of Punjab and Nagaland to discuss law and order issues in the two states. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the home minister to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with the “re-emergence of extremism” in the state. The meeting assumes significance as there have been reports that Sikh youths are being trained at ISI facilities in Pakistan, officials said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio sought the Centre’s assistance to improve police infrastructure in the state and was assured by Singh that the matter would be looked into, a spokesperson said.

The meeting with the Punjab CM lasted about 30 minutes and Amarinder apprised the Home Minister about issues related to attempts to create disturbance in the state through targeted killings, sources said.“Amarinder Singh stressed the need for preparing an all-encompassing strategy to counter the emergence of extremism,” a home ministry official said.

The Punjab CM is said to have suggested strengthening of the intelligence apparatus, besides action against foreign handlers based in Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, and Germany, who are actively engaged in the revival of terrorism in Punjab. The Home Minister assured the chief minister of all possible Central assistance as requested by the state government, a spokesperson said.Amarinder also told Rajnath Singh that a number of targeted killings had taken place over the last one and half years and expressed concern over such incidents.