‘States’ fiscal needs will be individually assessed’
NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, NK Singh, on Thursday said that the fiscal needs of each state would be individually assessed.
This was conveyed to a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, according to a Press Information Bureau release issued after the meeting.
Singh assured the delegation that a progressive state such as Tamil Nadu would receive the panel’s special consideration. Paneerselvam told media that the delegation had explained how TN had suffered under previous panels as well.