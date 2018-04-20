NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, NK Singh, on Thursday said that the fiscal needs of each state would be individually assessed.

This was conveyed to a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, according to a Press Information Bureau release issued after the meeting.

Singh assured the delegation that a progressive state such as Tamil Nadu would receive the panel’s special consideration. Paneerselvam told media that the delegation had explained how TN had suffered under previous panels as well.