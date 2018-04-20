LUCKNOW: Taking the first official punitive action against Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Uttar Pradesh home department has withdrawn his security cover, a top government official said here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the special POCSO court in Unnao remanded the MLA to CBI custody for seven more days, until April 27. His police custody was set to end on Saturday.

Entitled to ‘Y’ category security cover, Sengar was being escorted by two policemen and a commando round the clock. Four cops deployed at the MLA’s residence in Unnao and three personnel accompanying him were reportedly withdrawn.

Confirming the action against the MLA, home department officials claimed that Sengar’s Y category security was revoked soon after an FIR was lodged against him in the rape and kidnapping case on April 12. The lawmaker is now in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case. However, a group of PAC personnel were deployed outside his residence.