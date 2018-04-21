BETTIAH: A 30-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter following which she committed suicide in Bihar's West Champaran district, an official said.

The girl's body was found yesterday hanging from the ceiling at her house in a village which comes under the jurisdiction of Majhaulia police station, Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said.

Police sources said an FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the mother of the girl.

A panchayat meeting was held at the request of the girl and her mother on her sexual exploitation around a week ago, and her father was rebuked at the meeting, the sources said.

After the meeting, the girl was mentally disturbed and she ran away from the village on Wednesday.

She was brought back by family members but after a few days she committed suicide, the sources said.