NEW DELHI: The number of convictions with regard to non-payment of contractual employees has gone up in the financial year 2017-2018, a Labour Ministry report said.

While the number of convictions in the previous fiscals hovered around the 1,500 mark, the number of people convicted for non-payment has shot up to 1,821 as of December 31, 2017. Interestingly, the number of detected irregularities in payments has come down from 75, 938 to 62,304.

The number irregularities rectified in 2017-18 were 28,884 while the number stood at 46,467 in the previous fiscal.

“The fact that the number of irregularities detected has come down is a good sign. It shows that the official machinery is doing its job,” a Labour Ministry official said.

The official's views are contradicted by contract employees who say their payments have been irregular. “The number of detections is less because we do not approach and lodge a formal complaint. We are scared to approach authorities as we fear our backlog payments will not be given,” a contractual employee said on the condition of anonymity.

The number of prosecutions launched against complaints filed has also seen a decline when compared to previous years. While the number of prosecutions in 2015-16 was 1,549, the number rose to 2,321 last year and fell drastically to 1,130.

“This figure has decreased because we try to solve the matter without a formal prosecution. Formal prosecution takes a long time and is a cumbersome process and hence we try to make informal settlements and bring the issue to an end,” the official said while adding that cases that are not resolved are taken up formally.

Contractual employees, however, say that they have no hope.

“Despite complaining, resorting to mild agitations and taking steps in our power, nothing has happened. We are sure the same trend will continue. We can’t quit work as we have families to feed and will continue to work in the hope that we are paid our dues someday,” Ram Kripa Bhushan, a contractual employee said.