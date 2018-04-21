CHANDIGARH: The much-delayed cabinet expansion took place today after thirteen months with nine

new faces inducted in the cabinet and two women minister of state elevated to cabinet rank. At the same time the Congress leadership in the state was busy mollifying the MLAs from Dalit and OBC categories who have been left out and have resigned from party posts.

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers all first-timers at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday evening. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was

present on the occasion. Amarinder said that the portfolios will be announced by Sunday.

The new ministers who took oath were O.P. Soni, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Kangar, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sunder Sham Arora.

Meanwhile, two women ministers, Aruna Chaudhary and Razia Sultana, who were in the

rank of ministers of state were also promoted as cabinet ministers.

Striking a balance, four of the new ministers are Hindus and five Jat Sikhs. There is no dalit face among the new ministers.

In the run-up to the cabinet expansion, top state leadership spent the day in mollifying the MLAs from Dalit and OBC categories who have been left out. Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari and Harish

Chaudhary have spoken to different sets of disgruntled MLAs, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Nathu Ram and Surjit Singh Dhiman who have resigned from party positions and Raj Kumar Verka. But they would continue as MLAs, remain in the party and work for the welfare of their voters. They alleged discrimination with the BC and SC community by the party while expanding the cabinet.

While senior party leadership was present in the swearing-in-ceremony, many party legislators stayed away showing their resentment as the ruling Congress has 77 MLAs.

Denying any 'unfairness' in the selection of the new cabinet ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said adequate representation had been given to all sections and regions, with seniority the key criteria. The focus had been on striking a regional and caste balance, in order to ensure holistic development of the state, he said replying to a question regarding dissatisfaction among some Congress MLAs.

To a question about certain MLAs having quit party posts after failing to find a berth in the cabinet, Amarinder said all issues would be amicably resolved.

With four Dalit ministers already in the cabinet, another member of the community could not have been accommodated, Amarinder and pointed out that nearly 25 per cent of the state cabinet was currently

being represented by Dalits. He assured that all the Congress MLAs who had not found place in the Council of Ministers would be inducted into the various Boards and Corporations.

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Jagmohan Bhatti that their appointment was contrary to law. A request was made to the high court to fix

the matter on Saturday itself as they were to take oath in the evening. But the high court refused to hear the matter on Saturday and fixed the petition for Monday. Bhatti had submitted that the House strength was 117, so the cabinet strength could not be more than 17.

With this cabinet expansion as the nine new ministers were today sworn-in now the Punjab Government has 18 ministers including the Chief Minister thus it has now touched the maximum strength of 15 per

cent of the state assembly.