NEW DELHI: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that the process to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been initiated and the special legislation would include death penalty as a punishment for raping children under 12.

In a separate development, the Union Cabinet is likely to consider an ordinance to amend the POCSO Act on Saturday. According to the proposal, those convicted of raping children up to 12 years can also be awarded death penalty.

Under the current law, the maximum punishment for aggravated assault is life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed is seven years in jail.

The Centre’s assertion assumes significance as it comes in the wake of public outcry for award of death penalty to such sexual offenders. Many such incidents have been reported in the recent past, including that of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed at Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir.