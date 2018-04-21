Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the valedictory session of 12th Civil Services Day function, in New Delhi on Saturday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked civil servants to make the best of innovation and technology in implementing government policies.

He also said that participatory democracy is a must for the development of the nation.

Addressing bureaucrats at the conclusion of the two-day Civil Services Day function, the prime minister said the administration's aim in the pre-Independence era was to keep the Englishman safe, but today it has to ensure that a common man is provided relief.

He stressed the need for strategic thinking in implementing government policies and also asked bureaucrats to put to use innovation and technology which can become an additional strength.

He said "Janbhagidari" (people's participation) is a cornerstone of the success of a country such as India.

The Prime Minister said the priority should be given to people's interests during formulation of policies or new laws.

Earlier, he released two books -- "New Pathways", a compilation of success stories on the implementation of identified Priority Programmes and Innovations and "Aspirational Districts: Unlocking Potentials" -- an account of strategies for transforming aspirational districts.

He also conferred "Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" for effective implementation of identified Priority Programs and Innovation to districts and implementing units, and other central and state organisations at the function.

The awards have been instituted to acknowledge, recognize and reward the exemplary work for people's welfare by districts and organisations of the central and state governments.

"Motivation is always essential for better performance," the prime minister said after giving away the awards to civil servants.