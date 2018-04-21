PM Narendra Modi had once pointed out that a bouquet’s lifespan is short and it soon finds its way to the dustbin.

Stem cell therapy for autistic children

The shock of finding out that one’s child is suffering from autism is a life-changing experience for most parents. Three-year-old Raipur-based girl Myaara was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Her mother, being a doctor, understood her daughter’s case immediately and addressed the issue at an early stage. For children like Myaara, who was successfully treated for autism, followed by neuro-rehabilitation at NeuroGen in Mumbai, stem cell therapy has emerged as a ray of hope. Clinical trials have shown that intravenous administration of stem cells derived from umbilical cord can treat neuro-inflammatory cytokines, which is linked to autism.

Smart card payment for smart city

Among a plethora of smart city initiatives is a unique Raipur city smart payment system. Using the smart card and an app, residents of the state capital can pay for 55 public services, including city bus services, taxes levied by the municipal corporation, and parking fees. The smart card will be a pre-paid card, which can be linked to a bank account and will also function as a debit card. The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has entered into a contract agreement with Axis Bank for five years in this regard. “The idea is to make for a safer, easier and happier life in a smart city,” RMC commissioner Rajat Bansal said.

IMA pushes for health manifesto

Keeping in mind health issues and needs at the national, regional and state levels, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has constituted a seven-member Health Manifesto Committee that will help the national political parties incorporate their suggestions in the manifesto. “This will be a road map for the political parties on what they can plan in their manifesto and the government can initiate to shape up the health issues and concerns,” said Raipur-based ENT surgeon Dr Rakesh Gupta, who is a member of the manifesto committee constituted by IMA national president Dr Ravi S Wankhedkar.

No bouquets, just a flower to greet Prime Minister

Many in Chhattisgarh wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Chief Minister and other top leaders during his recent visit to Bijapur in Bastar with a flower instead of bouquets, as was the practice earlier. It became the talk of the town after the PM left, since the citizens were unaware of the instruction issued by the Union Home Ministry that no bouquet be presented to the PM during his trips in India. He can instead be offered a flower, a Khadi handkerchief or a book to welcome him. In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the PM had once pointed out that a bouquet’s lifespan is short and it soon finds its way to the dustbin. “Books or khadi handkerchief should be used to welcome people as such gifts are well utilised,” Modi had said.