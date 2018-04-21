Senior Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Yashwant Sinha pays floral tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan at his house before attending the first session of Rashtra Manch in Patna on Saturday, 21 April 2018. | PTI

PATNA: Dissident BJP veteran and former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday quit the party and lobbed veiled salvos at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, saying democracy is under threat in the country.

“I am ending today all the relations I had with BJP for so many years,” said Sinha at an event of his ‘Rashtra Manch’ forum in Patna, in which fellow dissident BJP leader and MP Shatrughan Sinha and several Opposition leaders participated.

Sinha, who had earlier embarrassed the BJP leadership by his caustic assessment of the country’s economic condition, said he would not join any other party. He also said democracy is under threat in the country and blamed the government for Parliament not functioning for a long time.

“I had distanced myself from electoral politics five years ago. Now, I am announcing here my renouncement of party politics. I will not have any relations with party politics. I am not going to be a member of any other party. I will run a robust campaign with these friends here to save democracy in the country,” said Sinha.

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, disgruntled JD(U) leader Uday Narayan Choudhary, Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari and BJP’s Patna Saheb MP Shatrughan Sinha attended the event.

Sinha slammed the Narendra Modi-led government and alleged that democracy is under threat.

The Veteran BJP leader lamented that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, they were told that the Parliament should function at all cost. "Did the current PM even try to reach out to the opposition parties to resolve the impasse?", asked Sinha.

He alleged that the government was happy that Parliament was not functioning because there was a no-confidence motion against it.

Sinha said that from now he will try to unite all non-BJP parties, "I will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party-politics."

"I am not an aspirant for any top post and I am making it clear here that I am not at all interested to seek any post," he added.

Yashwant Sinha's has been lately voiced his concern at the way the BJP-led government was functioning.

He had, in an opinion piece written in a daily, urged senior BJP stalwarts like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to break their silence.

Stating that the current BJP leadership had closed all windows for party leaders to express their views freely, Sinha claimed 40 per cent of the Lok Sabha MPs wouldn’t get re-nomination, while others wouldn’t win because of the government’s failures on all fronts.

BJP had, however, ignored Sinha’s exhortations to the veterans and MPs. With Sinha having already floated a National Forum, stated to be an apolitical outfit, party leaders maintained the best strategy was not to be drawn into an argument with the former Union minister.

On Wednesday, Sinha had declined to share details of the event, saying he will disclose it on Saturday.

BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha with

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee before a meeting at

TMC party office in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

"It will be a political announcement," said the former Union minister, who has turned a trenchant critic of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre but has not quit the BJP yet.

The event has been called under the banner of 'Rashtra Manch', a platform started by the former union minister and Shatrughan Sinha.

Sources had said that he may formally join forces with opposition parties as they work to put up a united front against the BJP.

Sinha had quit electoral politics in 2014.