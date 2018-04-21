AFP file image used for representational purpose only

SRINAGAR: Two more educated Kashmiri youth, a BTech degree holder and an MPhil scholar, have joined the ranks of militants in the Valley.

A photograph of Abid Nazir of Paddergama, in Shopian, holding an AK-47 rifle has gone viral on social media.

Abid had gone missing a few days ago and has joined the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

He had cleared the written examination to join the National Defence Academy and was a BTech degree holder.

Another youth, MPhil scholar Zubair Ahmad Wani from Dehruna, in Anantnag in south Kashmir, joined militancy yesterday. His picture with an AK-47 rifle and an ammunition pouch has gone viral on social media. He too has joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Zubair was doing his MPhil from the University of Bhopal.

“He was preparing to appear for an exam for a teacher’s post. He told his family yesterday that he would travel to Srinagar to prepare for the exam, which was scheduled on April 21. However, we have learnt about him joining militancy,” said a relative of Zubair.

A police official said they are verifying whether the two youth had joined militancy.

“We are ascertaining the social media reports that the two educated youth have joined militancy. We are trying to confirm it,” he said.

After three encounters on April 1 in south Kashmir in which 13 militants were killed, many youth in south Kashmir have joined militancy.

An army man, Idrees Sultan Mir of Padderpora, Shopian, also joined militant ranks recently.

Idrees, a BSc second year student, was serving in the Army’s 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in Bihar. He has joined Hizbul Mujahideen.