Various women's organization of Assam take part in a protest rally against the rape cases in the country in Guwahati on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the national outrage following the gangrape of an eight-year-old girl child in Jammu's Kathua, the Union Cabinet in a special meeting on Saturday approved the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, which upon its promulgation, would ensure death sentences for rapists of children below 12 years of age.

The Ordinance mandates that there would be stringent punishment for rapists of children below 12 years of age with minimum 20 years of jail term and maximum punishment being death.

The Ordinance is being sent to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

Incidentally, the government on Friday had informed the Supreme Court about the stringent measures being taken to deter rapes in the country.

The Ordinance also mandates that gangrape of a girl below 16 years of age would invite the punishment of jail term for rest of the life.

Besides, rape of a girl under 16 years of age would have an enhanced jail term from the current 10 years to 20 years.

The Ordinance seeks corresponding amendments in the Cr.PC, PIC, POCSO Act and Evidence Act to ensure speedy trials and convictions of the accused in rape cases.

The Ordinance also seeks to enhance the jail term of rape of a woman from the current seven to 10 years.

The Ordinance further mandates that investigations in rape cases be completed in two months time. Also, the trials be completed within two months. A six months' time frame has been sought in the disposal of appeal cases.

There will also be no provision for anticipatory bails for rape cases involving girls below 16 years of age.