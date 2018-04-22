JAIPUR: An income tax inspector posted in Vadodara has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and burying her body over his affair with another woman, the police said today.

"Lokesh Chaudhary (30) called his wife (28) to Vadodara from Jaipur on April 11 and killed her. He later buried her body. A team reached Vadodara today to exhume the body," Additional DCP (East) Hanuman Prasad said.

The accused had filed a missing complaint of his wife with the Jaipur police to evade suspicion on him. But he later confessed to killing the woman with the help of an aide, the officer said.

Hailing from Alwar, Chaudhary got married in February last. His wife was studying in Jaipur.

The accused developed a relationship with another girl, also hailing from Alwar, who pressurised him to divorce his wife, the police said. The matter is being investigated, they added.