INDORE: The Indore Bar Association on Saturday decided not to represent any rape accused in the wake of the rape and murder of an eight-month-old girl.

The association's president Dinesh Pandey, while addressing media, stated that the victim's family would be offered free legal service to get the accused hanged in one month.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern over the incident.

The chief minister took to Twitter and wrote, "I am upset, shocked over a terrible act that took place in Indore with a minor. There is a need for society to see where are they going. The administration has arrested the accused and we assure that strict action will be taken against him."

The eight-month-old girl was raped and then murdered in the city on Friday. The infant was recovered from the basement of a building.

Reportedly, the police have identified the accused as Sunil Bheel, 21, claiming that he was seen in a CCTV footage, around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, victim's family did not name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. The accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he allegedly committed the crime.

While addressing an event in Damoh on Friday, Chouhan urged that a bill should be passed wherein such rapists are hanged to death.

It is to be noted that, last year, the state assembly unanimously passed a bill awarding death sentence to accused in cases of rape and gangrape of girls below 12 years.