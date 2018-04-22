NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old merchant navy officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a Delhi University student, the police said today.

The incident was reported from southeast Delhi's Amar Colony and the man was arrested on Friday, they said.

The student claimed that the man met her at a park a few months ago and had asked for her phone to make a call as his phone's battery was out of charge.

He also convinced the girl to share her number and started messaging and calling her, the police said.

When she ignored him, he started sending her threatening and vulgar messages, following which she approached the police.