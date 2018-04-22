THANE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi who was supposed to appear in the Bhiwandi court tomorrow in connection with the hearing relating to the 2014 defamation case is likely to skip the hearing, it was learnt here today.

Presently Gandhi is busy in the general elections to the Karnataka Assembly where he is tied with the party campaign and likely to seek a fresh date through his counsel here.

The Magistrates court at Bhiwandi had after couple of postponements fixed April 23 as the date for framing the charges against Gandhi in the case.

The case was filed by a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rajesh Kunte on the Congress leader's alleged statement from 2014 about Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Addressing a rally in Maharasthra ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Gandhi had accused the RSS of killing Mahatma Gandhi.

Soon after, an RSS activist filed a defamation case against him in Bhiwandi.

A year later, Gandhi turned down the Supreme Court's offer to express regret in order to get the defamation suit against him quashed.

He stood by his remarks when he appeared before the court in Bhiwandi in November 2016.

The Supreme Court had earlier reproached the Congress leader, saying: You can't make collective denunciations.

The counsel at Bhiwandi of Rahul said that he has so far not not received any instructions regarding his.