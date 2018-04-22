HYDERABAD: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury got a second term for the top post after the new central commitee unanimously elected him.

His three-year second term comes after huge speculations that the Politbureau Member Prakash Karat would push for some other candidate.

"Yechury has been re-elected as party general secretary," said party sources.

The Politbureau met in the morning Sunday to zero upon name of new Central Committee. The new Central Central commitee elected its new general secretary.

The differences in Yechury and Karat came out open in the party Congress over party's official political line. After several delegates threatened secret ballot, Yechury line of keeping window open with the Congress was adopted by the party.

The party Congress elected 95 new members and of these 15 new faces with majority from West Bengal and Kerala.

