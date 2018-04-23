LUCKNOW/BHUBANESWAR/PATNA/NELLORE: On a day when President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated an ordinance prescribing death penalty for those convicted of raping minors, at least 10 incidents of child rape surfaced in various parts of India.

Uttar Pradesh had the biggest share, from where at least four such incidents were reported, including one in Unnao, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men, including her father on October 27, 2017.

The victim filed a police complaint only last Friday. In UP’s Rampur and Amroha districts, two minors were allegedly raped by juveniles, the police said. In a Muzaffarnagar village, a 13-yr-old girl was allegedly confined by a doctor in his clinic for three days and raped.

Odisha reported two cases — one girl aged six years and the other four years — who were allegedly raped in Cuttack and Kendrapara districts. One case of rape and murder of a minor was reported in Bihar, the third such incident in 24 hours. In Haryana, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four persons while she was sleeping in her house at a village in Yamunanagar district and gang-raped.

In Nellore district, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a first-year engineering student, also a minor, at Chennur village.

The TN police reported three cases of sexual assault of minor girls, one by a retired army man who allegedly raped his daughter near Marthandam. A seven-year-old was sexually abused on a train near Coimbatore by a lawyer.