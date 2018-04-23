JAMMU: Classes today resumed in Jammu University after remaining suspended for the last one month owing to an agitation by students in support of their various demands.

"We are happy to call off our month-long strike as majority of our demands have been met," student leader Abinandan Sharma told reporters at the varsity complex here.

The students went on a strike on March 22 in support of their demands, including round-the-clock food courts, computerised print-outs, installation of CCTV cameras, withdrawal of timing for girl to visit library, providing of online library facility, opening of new hostel buildings which stands constructed and WiFi facility.

However, the situation turned ugly after the administration suspended five students for locking the entry gates and ransacking the office of Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Professor Satnam Kour on the second day of their agitation.

The students accused the DSW of physically assaulting some of them during their protest and intensified their agitation, including removal of the DSW, in their list of demands.

However, the university revoked the suspension order of the five students on April 4 after its negotiating team had discussions with the representatives of the striking students, also assuring that their legitimate demand for infrastructure and facilities would be provided in the 'shortest possible time'.

On April 9, a group of students, led by Sharma, began "fast unto death" within the university complex and said the strike has not ended and vowed to continue the protest till their "genuine demands" are met.

"The hunger strike as well as the agitation is over. We are very thankful for everyone who lend us their support.

Our teachers are like our parents and we have no grudge against anyone of them," Sharma said, adding that the university administration has met 90 per cent of their demands, including shifting of the DSW.

"We have been forced to go for protests to seek basic amenities. Had there been a connection between the students and the varsity, our demands were not of such nature that we have to boycott our classes for a month," he said.

He appealed to the administration to create such an environment so that the students are not forced to resort to agitation again and instead concentrate on studies.