NEW DELHI: The Congress charged the Rajya Chairman Venkaiah Naidu with being anti-democracy and said it will go to the Supreme Court shortly after he rejected the Opposition’s impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The quick decision came a day after Naidu held consultations with experts on the merits of the impeachment motion submitted before him on Friday.

Congress veteran PL Punia said the party would now explore the legal option available to it which meant approaching the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the RS chairman’s order.

Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said Naidu had no mandate to decide the motion.

“Constitutional process of impeachment is set in motion with 50 MP’s giving the motion. RS Chairman can’t adjudge the motion, for he has no mandate to decide the merits of the motion. This is truly a fight between forces ‘Rejecting Democracy’ & voices ‘Rescuing Democracy’,” said Surjewala.

“Within hours of 64 MP’s submitting the impeachment motion, Leader of Rajya Sabha (FM) had expressed naked prejudice by calling it a ‘revenge petition’ virtually dictating the verdict to Rajya Sabha Chairman on that day. Has ‘Revenge Petition’ now become ‘Rescue Order’?,” he said.

The Congress urged Naidu not to muzzle Constitution and said that he did not follow the procedure in disposing off the motion.

“RS Chairman can’t decide on merits in absence of quasi judicial or administrative power (M.Krishna Swami’s case). If all charges were to be proved before inquiry as RS Chairman suggests, Constitution & Judges (Inquiry) Act will have no relevance. Don’t muzzle Constitution,” said Surjewala.

Congress veteran and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Naidu order was on expected lines.

“Expectedly, Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work,” Singhvi tweeted.