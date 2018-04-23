Congress MP Vivek Tankha speaks as party colleague Amee Yajnik look on during a Press conference in New Delhi on Sunday | pTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra should refrain from official work considering the Opposition’s impeachment motion against him.

On Friday, seven Opposition parties, including the Congress, had issued a notice seeking the removal of Misra. They had gathered signatures of 64 current and seven retired members of Parliament.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took on the BJP for defending the CJI and compromising the position and office he held. “The CJI must come out and tell the BJP not to politicise his office,” he said.

Surjewala further said the CJI did not belong to any political party and questioned why he had to be defended by members and ministers of the ruling BJP.

“The Chief Justice of India should be above suspicion,” he said, and added that this will ensure that the process of law is followed in an appropriate manner.

Earlier, there were reports that the Congress party would consider all options including moving the Supreme Court, if the impeachment petition was rejected by the RS Chairman.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, cut short his Hyderabad visit to set in motion the process of consultation on the impeachment notice against CJI Misra

According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by Chairman.

“A notice for raising a matter in the House should not be given publicity by any member or other person until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated by members. A member should not raise the issue of a notice given by him and pending consideration of the Chairman,” according to the rule.