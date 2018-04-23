DHARAMSALA: The Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Himachal Plus two (Class 12) results by tomorrow evening, board officials have confirmed. The Board is in the final stages of declaration of the results .

This year, the HPBOSE had conducted the Plus Two Examinations from March 6 to March 29 which were taken by over 1 lakh students.



STEPS TO CHECK CLASS 12 RESULTS:

Step 1: Visit - http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/himachal-pradesh-plus-two-exam-result-1804157.html

Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and other details required

Step 3: Click on the Submit Button

Step 4: Your HP Class 12 Board Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference