Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results 2018 to be declared by 24 April evening
Published: 23rd April 2018 12:31 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd April 2018 12:42 PM | A+A A- |
DHARAMSALA: The Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Himachal Plus two (Class 12) results by tomorrow evening, board officials have confirmed. The Board is in the final stages of declaration of the results .
This year, the HPBOSE had conducted the Plus Two Examinations from March 6 to March 29 which were taken by over 1 lakh students.
STEPS TO CHECK CLASS 12 RESULTS:
Step 1: Visit - http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/himachal-pradesh-plus-two-exam-result-1804157.html
Step 2: Enter your Roll Number and other details required
Step 3: Click on the Submit Button
Step 4: Your HP Class 12 Board Result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference