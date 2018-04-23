Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also known as the Board of High School Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, is all set to declare the results of UP Board High School (Class 10) on April 29, 2018 at 12:30 PM.



This year, a total of 37,12,508 students had appeared for the UP class 10 examinations.

The UP Board High School (Class 10) examinations were held from February 6 to February 22, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.upresults.nic.in

Steps to check Class 10 Results:



Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/uttar-pradesh-tenth-exam-result-1804158.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details required

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your UP class 10 board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference