How to check your UP Class 10 Board Results 2018
Published: 23rd April 2018 03:05 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd April 2018 03:19 PM | A+A A- |
Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also known as the Board of High School Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, is all set to declare the results of UP Board High School (Class 10) on April 29, 2018 at 12:30 PM.
This year, a total of 37,12,508 students had appeared for the UP class 10 examinations.
The UP Board High School (Class 10) examinations were held from February 6 to February 22, 2018.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
Steps to check Class 10 Results:
Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/uttar-pradesh-tenth-exam-result-1804158.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details required
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Your UP class 10 board result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference