MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today emphasised the need for the state government to make its police force aware of changes in laws and said police should always work towards the welfare of the victim, especially in cases that involved minors or women.

A division bench of Justices N H Patil and G S Kulkarni had earlier this month, while permitting a minor victim of rape to terminate her 24-week pregnancy, sought to know from the Maharashtra government if any circular or guidelines were issued to the police on how to handle such cases.

The court had said that police should be sensitised on how to handle such cases and should inform the victim, her parents or family about the options they had regarding termination of pregnancy.

Government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani today told the court that while there were some guidelines in place, it did not cover the aspects raised by the court.

"The government is willing to set up a committee and look into the issue and come up with revised guidelines if directed by the court," he said.

The bench then said the government must take steps to ensure that the police system is aware of each and every law, and amendments made to it.

"Especially in such cases where the victim is a minor or a woman, police should be clear as to how to approach the case and what should be the next step.

Police should provide assistance and work towards the welfare of the victim," Justice Patil said.

The court was informed by the victim's lawyer, Deepa Chavan, that as per the court orders the girl's pregnancy was terminated.