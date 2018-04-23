MUMBAI: The green field refinery project at Nanar in Ratnagiri district appears to be becoming a stand-off point between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. While industries minister announced the cancellation of the notification regarding the project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis snubbed him calling it his personal opinion.

Shiv Sena had been opposing the project and party president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a public meeting at the proposed project site on Monday. A section of the local villagers had opposed the meeting calling it a bluff. “If the Shiv Sena is opposing the project, why has their minister not withdrawn notification of his own ministry,” they had asked.

Referring to that demand, industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai declared at the public meeting that he is cancelling the said notification that initiated land acquisition process in the area. However, within minutes, while interacting with media at Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that the notification has not been cancelled and even said that the minister does not have powers to make any such decision.

“The opinion expressed by Desai ji is his personal opinion. It is not a government decision. The minister does not have powers to make any such decision. If any decision is to be made, it will have to come from the high powered committee under the leadership of the Chief Secretary and no such issue has come to the HPC as yet,” Fadnavis said.

“No notification has been cancelled as yet. The government shall discuss the issue at an appropriate time and take a proper decision in the interest of people of Konkan and the people of Maharashtra,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray lashed out at the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the public rally at the project site today.

“The Shiv Sena shall oppose this project till the end. We shall not let it come up anywhere in Maharashtra, let alone Nanar. Don’t thrust the polluting industries upon Maharashtra. If the project is so good, shift it to Gujarat. But, we have organic relations in Konkan and we shall never let the project to come up here,” Thackeray said.

He also appealed people to not let the government officials complete the land measurement procedure. “If anyone comes to measure the land, reply to them in Shiv Sena style,” he appealed the people.

Opposition Congress and NCP, however, criticized Shiv Sena over their double standards. While NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik dubbed the announcement by the industries minister as “publicity stunt”, Congress leader and leader of opposition in legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that if Thackeray is referring to Modi as a villain, he himself becomes the side-villain in this dirty picture.

Nanar village is the site for a proposed Rs 3-trillion world's biggest integrated oil refinery and petrochemicals complex with a capacity to process 60 million tonnnes, coming up in collaboration with Saudi Arabian Oil Co known as Saudi Aramco.

(With IANS inputs)