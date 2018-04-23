NEW DELHI: At a time when India is fighting for a comprehensive revamp of the United Nations, the world’s largest multilateral organisation is beset with charges of nepotism, corruption, vindictiveness and blatant disregard for the very basic rights it is supposed to protect and espouse.

New Delhi appears to have a selective approach towards its citizens working for such multilateral agencies who are subject to harassment and intimidation.

To take just one example, the Government Accountability Project (GAP) last week revived concerns about the situation of whistle-blowers at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), one of the 15 specialised UN agencies.

WIPO Director General Francis Gurry remains in office despite charges of misconduct and graft.

WIPO’s staff council, staff federations and WIPO’s ombudsman have flagged institutional harassment, retaliation and abuse of human rights within WIPO as well as instances of vindictive and humiliating suspensions.

WIPO’s chief information officer Wei Lei testified before the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) against Gurry’s awarding a contract to an Australian acquaintance violating standard procurement rules.

OIOS investigators concluded that “the established facts constitute reasonable grounds to conclude that the conduct of Francis Gurry may be inconsistent with the standards expected of a WIPO staff member,” and recommended that WIPO members “consider taking appropriate action”.

However, Gurry received an unredacted copy of the OIOS report, which identifies those who testified against him. In a blatant act of reprisal, Lei faces the termination of his employment when his contract expires on May 17.

The WIPO case is not a one-off incident. Last month, a high ranking official at the UNAIDS was compelled to resign in the wake of reports of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct.

An Indian was fired in 2009 after he asked Gurry during a town hall meeting as to when he intends to end the practice of keeping some 250 staff (20% of workforce) on precarious short-term contracts.

Another senior Indian official was suspended and escorted out of WIPO premises after he protested against Gurry and other high-ranking officials colluding to deny India and countries of the SAARC and ASEAN regions a symposium and a training program on IP management for micro, small & medium enterprises.

This rejection came despite a formal request by India. Despite several requests, Gurry and office have not responded to these charges so far.

“Sadly, while other nations are quick to vigorously challenge any ill-treatment of their citizens working for multilateral organisations like the UN, the Indian government appears to be selective, choosing to protect only former government employees,” says Ram Kishan Singh, a former WIPO employee.