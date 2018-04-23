LUCKNOW: Taking the vow to continue working to bring about a sustained ideological revolution among Hindus, the newly-elected president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje expressed hope that the Supreme Court of India will give a positive decision in favour of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was on a day-long first ever tour to the temple town on Monday.

“Why should I think negative. Let’s hope that the SC decision will be in our favour paving a way for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Thus the dream of VHP former president late Ashok Singhal will come true,” said Kokje. It may be recalled that Kokje is the first VHP president elected democratically by the members vote drubbing the Praveen Togadia lobby recently.

He even touched the issue of impeachment motion moved by the Congress against Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra. He felt that it was moved with an intent to pressure judiciary when contentious Ram Temple issue was being heard by the Apex Court.

The VHP president laid stress on the need of creating a larger and strong public perception for construction of a grand Ram Temple till the Supreme Court of India decided the vexed issue. He made it clear that there should be no apprehension about objectives of VHP which would continue to work openly towards this target.

Kokje, the former Governor of Himachal Pradesh ex-judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court, had reached Ayodhya along with the newly elected working president of VHP, Alok Kumar.

Amidst a tight security arrangement, the VHP chief took a snan (bath) at the holy Saryu early morning and proceeded towards the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi complex along with a host of VHP and Bajrang Dal activists.

He later visited Hanumangarhi before reaching the Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala (workshop) where he interacted with a host of workers engaged in carving stones for the proposed Ram temple.

After a brief stay in the workshop, Kokje and his team headed straight to `Sugriv Qila’ where he was joined by two time former BJP MP and member of Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Trust, Ram Vilas Vedanti.

It was now time for the VHP leaders to hold a meeting in Karsewakpuram where some of the senior BJP leaders including Vinay Katiyar and Lallu Singh were also invited.