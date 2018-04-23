LUCKNOW: In a major swoop down, UP special Task Force (STF) gunned down a dreaded gangster Balraj Bhati in a joint operation with Haryana Police at Sector 49 of Noida on Monday morning at 11.30 am.

Bhati was carrying a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh on his head and was wanted in around 20 cases of loot, murder, extortion, land grabbing and abduction. In fact, the gangster was wanted in four states – UP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi -- for executing crimes at will.

As per reports, the UP STF were tipped off about Bhati’s presence in Sector 49 of Noida and he was reportedly planning to execute a heist in the area. On being alerted, the STF along with police authorities blocked all the exit points in the area and started trailing the criminal. Having sensed the cops behind him, Bhati reportedly opened fire with a 9 mm pistol on the police party chasing him. As a result, the cops also retaliated following which he got grievously injured. The gangster was immediately rushed to a hospital in Noida where he was declared dead upon arrival. Of Rs 2.5 lakh bounty on Bahti’s head, Rs one lakh each were announced by Delhi and Haryana Police and Rs 50,000 were announced by UP police.

Gangster Balraj Bhati was killed in an encounter in Noida's Sector 49 by UP Special Task Force (STF). 1 carbine and 1 pistol recovered, 2 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured during the encounter: Amitabh Yash, IG, STF pic.twitter.com/hhrNscd9SH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2018

Addressing media persons, IG, UP STF, Amitabh Yash confirmed the encounter and revealed that the gangster Balraj Bhati was carrying one carbine and a 9 mm pistol. Even an AK 47 was also recovered from his SUV which he abandoned while running to escape police action. “Two police personnel and a civilian were injured during the encounter,” said the IG.

“Bhati was a dreaded criminal, a contract killer and an extortionist,” said IG Yash while confirming that the gangster was done in after an exchange of around 80 rounds of firing.

As per sources, Bhati reportedly arrived in Noida in a car with two of his accomplices. He was intercepted by the STF officers of UP and Haryana near the traffic crossing of Sector 49/41. The criminals opened fire on the officers after which they retaliated. Leaving the car at the spot, the gangsters started running but the STF officers nabbed Bhati and shot him dead near a Bikanerwala sweet. However, his both accomplices managed to flee the spot.

Notably, UP STF had been hunting for the criminal for quite some time. In fact, Balraj was supposedly very close to gangster Sundar Bhati who is serving a jail term in case of murder.

As per the sources, Bhati was a native of Bulandshahr in UP. Before becoming a wanted criminal, he was a constable in Delhi police. During the service, he was caught in a murder case and lost his job.

Then he took a plunge in the world of crime and emerged as dreaded gangster executing crime in UP, and all adjoin states.