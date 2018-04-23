MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead tonight allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior police inspector at the Kurar police station, said the incident happened around 8 PM when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car.

The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said Rajeshirke said the police were in the process of filing a case and investigations are underway.

Senior police officers refused to divulge details.

The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.