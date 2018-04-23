Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead tonight allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.
Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior police inspector at the Kurar police station, said the incident happened around 8 PM when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car.
The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.
Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said Rajeshirke said the police were in the process of filing a case and investigations are underway.
Senior police officers refused to divulge details.
The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.