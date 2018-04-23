Structures around Dal Lake to be geo-tagged

Authorities have decided to geo-tag the houses and other structures around the Dal Lake in Srinagar. It would help the officials to keep an eye on all the ‘tagged’ structures through internet. In the first phase, the authorities are going to geo-tag the structures within 200-metre periphery of the Dal Lake. The geo-tagging, according to officials, would also help to check any structural violations. About 17,000 structures would be geo-tagged in the first phase, and 6,000 structures have already been geo-tagged.

Rain causes water-logging

Incessant rains caused water logging in many parts of uptown and downtown Srinagar. On Friday, rain continued throughout the day due to which many areas including Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar and Natipora was waterlogged. Commuters had to wade through water to reach their destinations. The authorities deployed mobile water pumps into service to clear water from the roads. Officials blamed the old drainage system for the water logging. “There is some problem in the drainage system. That is why after every downpour, the city centre and its adjoining areas are water logged.

Students asked to return to classes

Students in the Kashmir Valley, who are agitating over the Kathua rape and murder, have been asked to return to classes. They have been staging protests almost daily and clashing with the security personnel. Many students, including girls, have been injured in the clashes and some of them hit by pellets. The government had shut down schools, higher secondary schools and colleges in Kashmir. Education Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari urged the students to attend classes. “I appeal students not to come out on roads. If you come out on roads, you will be treated as rowdies,” he said.

Hour-long protest for justice to Kathua victim

Traders and shopkeepers in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Saturday closed their establishments for an hour to demand justice for the Kathua girl. About a dozen markets in the city centre remained closed for an hour. The agitating traders also took out a march during which they demanded justice for the girl and sought the culprits be hanged. “We don’t mind shutting our shops for one hour or for that matter one year to seek justice to the victim. Let the perpetrators of this heinous crime be given exemplary punishment,” a trader said. Later, they went back peacefully and reopened their shops.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com