NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed the party motormouths not to make “irresponsible” statements, saying such comments were hurting their image as well as that of the BJP. Modi admonishment came a day after Union minister Santosh Ganwar reportedly said “brouhaha” should not be created over one or two rape cases in a big country like India.

Gangwar, a BJP MP from Bareilly who holds the portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment, made the statement in Lucknow in the context of the nationwide anger over the Kathua, Surat and Unnao rapes.

During an interaction with the party’s lawmakers through his mobile application Namo app, Modi reminded them that their responsibility has gone up as the public support has increased for the BJP.

“We commit mistakes and give masala to media. The moment we see a cameraperson, we jump to make a statement as if we are great social scientists or intellectuals. So this half-baked stuff is picked up. Then these ill-informed statements are used by media and the party’s image takes a beating. It is not the media’s fault,” Modi said.

At a party conclave last year, Modi had asked leaders to “practice the art of silence”. But the message fell on deaf ears as his colleagues pontificated on a wide range of subjects from terror and rape to Mahabharata and Darwin’s theory.

On Sunday, Modi seemed to make a reference to two BJP ministers' comments on the Kathu rape case, saying that legislators should apply restraint before commenting on sensitive issues.

"If everyone starts giving opinions, then the main issue gets affected and harms the party and personal image specific people have been appointed to reply on those issues." the PM said.

Citing an example, the PM said that following the Lok Sabha elections, there were 8-10 MPs who used to make offhand remarks, but after he spoke to them, they had stopped making controversial statements.

Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir recently stepped down from their posts after facing flak for reportedly lending support to some accused in the gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua.

At BJP's all-inclusive meeting on Sunday, the PM also reminded his [arty colleagues of the support the BJP had received from backward sections of the society.

He said that the maximum number of elected lawmakers from OBC, Dalit and tribal communities and asserted that its reach was no longer confined to a particular class, urban centres or north India.