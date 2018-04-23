BAREILLY: Two people died in a truck-motorcycle collision in Izzatnagar area in Bareilly, police said today.

Ajay Kumar, 35, and Yogesh, 25, were on their way to a marriage last night when their motorcycle collided with the truck near Mayur Van Chetna Kendra, police said.

The two were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The truck driver escaped after the accident and efforts were on to trace him, police said.