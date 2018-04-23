NEW DELHI: The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the impeachment motion moved by the Opposition against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra.

According to sources, Naidu rejected the motion on technical grounds, besides not finding any merits in the grounds cited by the Opposition parties.

Naidu, Vice President of India, held wide consultations on Sunday with an aim to take a speedy decision on the impeachment motion. "The Constitutional norms for impeachment against a Supreme Court judge is either misbehavior or incapacity. In the case of the CJI, the office of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha pursuant to consultations with wide sections of Constitutional experts arrived at the conclusion that there had been no merit in the motion moved by the Opposition," sources said.

The office of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is likely to make reasons for his decision public soon.

Incidentally, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha had also taken a grim view of the Opposition leaders going public about the impeachment motion. Aides of Naidu had shared with the media the rules concerning impeachment motions wherein it has been stated that until the application is accepted it should not be public.

The government too, sources said, was not keen to prolong the discussions among public about the issue of impeachment of the CJI. Top ministers in the Narendra Modi government were of the view that the CJI would need to be defended by the government at a time when the Opposition is resorting to turn the higher judiciary into a forum to settle political scores.

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Friday took the first step towards impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and had submitted the petition with over 70 signatures to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman in Parliament.

The petition listed five allegations of "misbehaviour" against the Chief Justice.