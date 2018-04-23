NOIDA: A wanted criminal was killed and three, including a police personnel, were injured today during an encounter in the Baraula area here, an official said.

Special task forces of the Uttar Pradesh and the Haryana police intercepted a car and were fired upon by the vehicle's occupant, Superintendent of Police (SP), UP-STF (West), Rajiv Narain Mishra, said.

In retaliatory fire, the criminal, Balraj Bhati, was injured and he was declared brought dead at a hospital, he said.

Haryana STF personnel Raj Kumar and two locals were injured during the exchange of fire, the SP said.

Balraj, a resident of Bulandshahr, was involved in several cases of robbery, murder and kidnapping in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest and the Uttar Pradesh Police Rs 50,000.

His family members are also involved in criminal activities, police said.

Balarj was also involved in the killing of Vijay Bhati, a former chairman of the Dadri Municipal Corporation, they said.

The officer said as per information, Balraj and his gang's members had made plans to kill the jailor of the Bulandshahr prison, police said.

He had an altercation with the jailor when he was an inmate there, they said.