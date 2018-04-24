Tourism fest gets a lukewarm response

The five-day Island Tourism & Cultural Festival-2018 concluded recently in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But this year, the ITF has failed to generate much enthusiasm among the islanders because of a change in location and also because the number of stalls were reduced. While earlier the fest used to attract thousands of people, there was a drastic drop in footfalls this time. Many termed this year’s ITF as worse than village level annual exhibitions on these Islands. The absence of any Bollywood performers this year could also be a factor for the lukewarm response. Every year the Andaman and Nicobar administration used to organise performances by Bollywood and reality show stars during ITF.

Parasailing for Andaman visitors now

Now there is one more reason to visit Andaman. With all other exciting water sports like sea walk, banana ride and scuba diving, now Andaman and Nicobar Islands also offers parasailing to tourists. The new adventure has been introduced by Coral Safari, a private firm which already runs a semi-submarine for tourists in Andaman. The parasailing adventure will be available for tourists at Port Blair’s best beach, Corbyn’s Cove.

Crocodile captured, sent to zoo

A male crocodile, 3.5 metres long and weighing around 250 kg, was captured and kept in a cage by the forest department staff on Saturday at Collinpur Beach. As per reports, the crocodile was sighted on the beach for six days following which the forest department team maintained a watch in the area and placed a cage to capture it. The crocodile was later shifted to the Mini Zoo, Haddo. Crocodiles in the Andaman seas have been a major concern for people of the islands and visiting tourists as a dozen of people have been killed by them in the past few years.



Sea swells, fishermen warned

This week the islands witnessed several rough sea warning from the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services as well as the India Meteorological Department. This prevented fishermen from venturing into the seas, causing huge financial loss to them. According to reports, the rough sea warning may continue for a couple of days more.

LG visits Narcondum Island

The Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi, recently visited Narcondum Island by Raj Niwas’s own vessel ‘Rajhans’ and inspected the Police Lookout Post and the overall condition of the staff posted at the remote island. Narcondum Island is a dormant volcano and is inhabited only by a group of police jawans who are sent there for 3-6 month postings. Considering the strategic location of the islands, the Lookout Post has been established by Andaman Police to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vessels.