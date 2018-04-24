NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a bunch of petitions seeking reconsideration of its 2017 judgment diluting the stringency of IPC Section 498A that relates to dowry harassment. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra heard the arguments made by amicus curiae and senior advocate Indu Malhotra, who told the court that investigation of a crime is the police’s job and not that of a family welfare committee composed of non-legal persons.

Last year, another SC bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had banned the immediate arrest of the accused under Section 498A and had mandated that the local family welfare committee, set up by the National Legal Services Authority, first vet the complaint.Malhotra also argued that the issuance of red corner notice, which the SC order barred, was necessary to secure the presence of the accused.

Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, appearing for the Centre, backed the petitioner NGO and said the order was not practical. He told the court that the states had written to the Centre saying that setting of family welfare committees and monitoring them weren’t implementable.