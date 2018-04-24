NEW DELHI: Former Law Minister Salman Khurshid, while referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Babri Masjid demolition, said the Congress had "blood on its hand," a remark that was quickly disowned by his party.

Khurshid was responding to an issue raised by a student at Aligarh Muslim university. The student had pointed out that when the anti-Sikh riots and the Babri mosque were demolished, the Congress was ruling the Centre.

An embarrassed Congress disowned the controversial statement.

"He is a senior leader but the party disagrees with his remark. That is his personal view," Congress spokesperson PL Punia said.

"The Congress party has been taking all sections of society together before and after independence. We have been fighting the divisive forces," he said.