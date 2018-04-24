JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today accused the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of centralising powers, saying that it has rapidly authorised Jaipur for taking all the decisions.

"The BJP's policy has left sarpanch, pradhan and MLAs and ministers helpless due to centralisation of powers. Democracy is strength of this country and it is in danger, as the government is busy in political gains, instead serving the people who voted them to power," Pilot said at an event here on National Panchayati Raj Day.

The state Congress chief said it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's aim to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) for inclusive growth of rural areas.

"Congress created history by strengthening PRIs, whereas BJP is centralising powers. Jaipur has become the power centre," Pilot said.

The former Union minister stressed that in order to ensure continuous development of rural areas, state governments should not weaken PRIs.

Governments and political parties must be diligent to empower the panchayats and give new dimensions to the past achievements, he added.