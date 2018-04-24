NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday defended his decision to reject the notice on motion to remove the Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra. Naidu asserted that he followed the rule book in taking the decision.

In the backdrop of the Congress MPs claiming that the chairman should have constituted a committee to enquire into charges against the CJI, Naidu in his first statement after the Monday decision said that his is a Constitutional position and he has certain Constitutional obligations to carry while disposing off the notice signed by 64 MPs of seven Opposition parties.

Naidu maintained that as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha he had been satisfied by the outcome of the exercise followed in rejecting the notice for removing the CJI. He also maintained that the MPs too have right to express their views on the Issue.

Naidu maintained that he followed the guidelines enshrined in the Judges enquire Act and the Evidence Act in taking the decision.