NEW DELHI: Most foreign secretaries fade out of the limelight soon after retirement, but within three months of leaving South Block, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has set out on his next high-profile assignment — this time in the corporate world.

He did not even have to wait for mandatory cooling-off period to end.

But, then, Jaishankar is no ordinary diplomat. Having played a key role in signing Indo-US civil nuclear deal, he is also credited with giving Indian foreign policy the much-need muscle. A veteran US and China hand, he is said to be the architect of Modi’s aggressive foreign policy.

Having retired as recently as January 28 this year after serving in the sensitive post of foreign secretary for three years, Jaishankar could have taken up a new job only next January. But PM Narendra Modi waived the one-year cooling off period that retired bureaucrats have to wait out before they can join the private sector, after Jaishankar made a request.

His new posting is at Tata Sons as president of global corporate affairs. In the new role, the former diplomat will be responsible for international strategy development and Tata Sons’ global offices will report to him. And, Jaishankar will have a hotline to Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Welcoming Jaishankar to the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran said, “His extensive experience and knowledge on international affairs will be very valuable to the group.”

Why rules insist on cooling-off period

The government has laid down a cooling off period to deal with situations where soon-to-retire bureaucrats are wooed by the private sector with lucrative offers post superannuation, which could create a conflict of interest. Earlier, the cooling-off period for officers of Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service, among others, used to be two years, but it was cut by half in December 2015