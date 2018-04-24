SRINAGAR: An army man, a policeman and a militant have been killed in the ongoing gunfight in volatile Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said acting on specific information, army, police and paramilitary CRPF men launched combing and search operation in Lam forest area of Tral in Pulwama district early this morning to flush out the militants hiding there.

He said the militants fired on the search party from AK-47 rifles and the fire was returned by the security personnel.

“Army man and a policeman were injured in the ensuing gunfight. The injured were evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where both succumbed to injuries,” the official said.

Sources said additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the cordon and prevent militants, who are said to be three in number, from escaping from the area.

They said a militant has also been killed in the gunfight, which was going on when reports last poured in.

Tral is the stronghold of militants. The slain Hizb commander Burhan Wani and Al Qaeda Kashmir cell chief Zakir Musa both belonged to Tral.