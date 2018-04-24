PANAJI: A Goa court hearing the death case of Danielle MacLaughlin, a British woman whose body was found in Canacona taluka last year, today asked the media not to publish detailed depositions and names of the witnesses in the matter.

"For the reporters who are present in the court, no name of the witness or detailed content of the deposition should be mentioned at this stage from the court proceedings," district and sessions judge Sayonara Telles Lad said in an open court.

The 28-year-old British national of Irish origin who was holidaying in Goa was found dead at an isolated stretch between Agonda and Canacona beaches in South Goa on March 14, 2017.

A Canacona resident Vikat Bhagat (23), who was last seen with the victim and who the police claimed had previous cases against him, was arrested on the charges of murder, rape, theft and destruction of evidence.

The second witness in the case was today examined by the prosecution before the judge.

Assistant public prosecutor V J Costa, who represented the state police, examined the second witness.

The second witness was present when the panchanama of the spot where the woman's body was found was conducted by Canacona police.

According to the police charge sheet, Bhagat had tried to force himself on the woman at an isolated place between the Canacona and Agonda beaches.

When she resisted, he hit her on the head with a beer bottle, raped and then strangulated her.

The accused then smashed the victim's face with a stone to destroy the evidence, the charge sheet further said.