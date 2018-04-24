BHOPAL: Two days after an eight-month-old girl was kidnapped, raped and killed at Saraffa area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a city-based model was molested in public on Sunday.The 26-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday, to narrate her ordeal when two men tried to pulled her skirt while she was driving her scooter in Vijay Nagar area of Indore city. The act reportedly made her lose control and meet with an accident.

“It happened on one of the busiest roads of Indore, and nobody tried to stop them ... I’ve never felt so helpless. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn’t do anything,” she said in a tweet. “An uncle who came to me after my fall said it’s because you’re (sic) wearing a skirt. I’ve never been so offended,” she said in another.

Taking cognizance of the tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the state DGP and Indore district collector to take necessary action. DIG Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra, said a case has been lodged against unidentified accused.In another incident, a 15-year-old tribal girl from the CM’s home district Sehore was allegedly sold by her maternal uncle to one Mahendra Sendhav from Dewas district for `1.20 lakh. Sendhav kept the girl in solitary confinement and raped her for a fortnight, before she managed to escape from his custody.