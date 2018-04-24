LUCKNOW: After admitting that Congress party has its hands stained with Muslims’ blood, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday went on back foot and took to twitter to defend his statement and justify his admission which he made at an event on AMU campus last Sunday. Now the senior Congress leader is blaming media for 'distorting' his answer to a student's question.

Media saddens. They question right to speak truth. They distort reply to isolated hostile question by imputing confession instead of reporting ‘despite allegations would you deny our duty to protect you from harm?’ Sensationalism for profit? — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) April 24, 2018

On Sunday, Khurshid, during an interaction with students at the annual function of Aligarh Muslim University on campus, had accepted that the Congress had blood of Muslims on its hands. He was replying to a direct question put forth by an ex-student Mohammad Amir Mintoee who asked if Congress had stains of Muslims’ blood on its hands owing to a number of riots in its receptive regimes.

Khurshid, gave an answer in affirmative, however, added that the Congress would stop others from doing so by bringing such instances to the fore so that others could take a lesson from the past mistakes or else they would also have the stains on their hands.

On being asked how would he wash those stains off after so many anti-Muslim riots and also the sacrifice of Babri mosque, former union minister averred that he also had those stains by virtue of being a Congressman.

“Our hem is tainted by blood stains… but we will show these stains to others to make them understand that if they attack these people, they will also get those stains…,” Khurshid was shown as saying. He maintained that lessons from the past mistakes should be taken “so that if someone comes here after 10 years from now there are people like you to question them,” he said.

Mintoee had referred to Meerut’s Hashimpura, Muzaffarnagar and Malyana riots while posing the query to the Congress leader. He had also mentioned the unlocking of Babri mosque, placement of idols inside it and the final demolition.

Despite kicking up a row, Khurshid refused to withdraw his statement and said he was merely defending the Congress.

When asked whether his views represented those of the Congress, Khurshid asserted: “I am not a representative of the Congress party, I am the Congress party".

However, later when the party distanced itself calling the statement his personal view, Khursheed clarified that he made the statement as a human being. “What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being," tweeted the Congress leader.