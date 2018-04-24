President Ram Nath Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra posthumous to Maj Gosavi Kunal Munnagir being received by his wife and mother during the Defence Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind today presented the Kirti Chakra posthumously to CRPF Commandant Pramod Kumar and Army havildar Giris Gurung, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Kumar, from the 49 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, succumbed to the injuries he received while fighting militants in Srinagar in August 2016.

Gurung, from the 4th Battalion of the Gorkha Rifles, also succumbed to his injuries while fighting terrorists in Kupwada district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the defence investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president also presented the Shaurya Chakra posthumously to Major Kunal Gosavi of the Regiment of Artillery, and Lance Naik Raghubeer Singh of the Mahar Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in separate operations in November 2016 and February 2017, respectively.

Kovind presented the Kirti Chakra to Major Preetam Singh Kunwar of the Garhwal Rifles also.

Shaurya Chakra were presented to Lance Naik Kashmir Singh, Subedar Shabir Ahmed, Assistant Commandant Vikas Jakhar and Sub-Inspector Mohammad Riyaz Alam Ansari of the CRPF.

While Lance Naik Deepak Ale and Havildar Rabindra Thapa of the Gorkha Rifles, Major Raj RV of the Grenadiers Regiment and Corporal Devdendra Mehta of the Air Force were also presented with Shaurya Chakra.

Major Pradeep Shoury Arya, Paratrooper Manchu and Naik Narender Singh---all with the Special Forces---were also presented the Shaurya Chakra.

Kirti Chakra is awarded for "conspicuous gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy" while Shaurya Chakra is awarded for "gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy".

Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) was awarded to 13 officers including Lt Gen Sarath Chand, the vice-chief of the Indian Army; Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, General Officer Commander-in-Chief, Northern Command; Vice Admiral Abhay Karve, flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Lt Gen Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, along with two other officers, were awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM).

Sandhu is the Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, responsible for anti-militancy operations in the Valley.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Lt Gen Lalit Kumar Pandey was presented Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (Bar to AVSM).

Ranbir Singh was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when the surgical strikes were conducted across the Line of Control in September 2016.

The AVSM was presented to 26 officers of the three armed services.

The PVSM and AVSM are awarded to officer for distinguished service of the most exceptional order while UYSM is awarded to officers for distinguished service of exceptional order.