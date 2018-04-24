Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the national launch of ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday | Shaekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘15-minute debate’ in Parliament.

“Just give me 15 minutes for a debate with the PM and I will grill him on the Rafael deal, Nirav Modi issues. He will not be able to speak,” Rahul said at the launch of his party’s nationwide campaign to save the Constitution at Talkatora Stadium.

Charging the Modi-government of interfering in the functioning of the judiciary, he said the BJP is subverting the Constitution, and consciously negating the efforts of the past governments.“All the institutions — IIT, IIM, and AIIMS all have been given to us by the Constitution, without it, nothing would have been possible. But today, people of RSS ideology are being placed in these institutions,” he said.

He went on to say that all the democratic institutions in the nation have been filled with RSS ideologues. Discussions and debate and have seized to exist in these institutions.

“We will not allow the BJP and the RSS to even touch the Constitution, and neither will the country in 2019,” he added.

Attacking the PM on employment and other promises made by him before the last Lok Sabha polls, Rahul said Modi would now come up with new promises for votes.

Taking a dig at Modi’s statement in his book Karmyog, Rahul said the PM had justified manual scavenging by calling it a ‘spiritual experience’ for the Valmiki community.