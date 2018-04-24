He is an activist with a grit to ask questions. Holding AMU founder Sir Sayyad as his ideal and inspiration to his courage, Mohammad Amir Mintoee, an ex-student of Aligarh Muslim University, tried to put senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on the mat during an event on campus last Sunday by asking him some straight and uncomfortable questions over communal riots during Congress’s respective regimes. Excerpts from a conversation with TNIE:

Q. Did you get the satisfactory answer to your question which you asked Salman Khurshid?

A. In fact, he did not answer my question honestly. He, somehow, dodged it and shied away from answering it in as straight a manner as it was asked.

Q. What prompted you to put that poser to Khursheed?

A. My instinctive activism pushed me. Among Muslims, there are very few or rather no political activist to raise genuine issues plaguing the community and society at large. There has to be someone who can ask straight questions even if they are uncomfortable.

Q. Does present scenario inspire you for this activism?

A. In fact, I attribute my activism to one of my very good friends who is associated with Sangh Parivaar. He inspired me to be an activist and raise the issues courageously. Political leaders can’t do that as they are bound by their party’s ideologies. Also, because I come from Aligarh and have my roots in Aligarh Movement which could be traced way back to the mutiny of 1857 which is known as the first struggle for freedom. I draw my inspiration from Sir Sayyad Ahmad Khan, the AMU founder.

Q. But the scenario now is different from then?

A. Sir Sayyad wrote a revolutionary book Asbab-e-Baghawat-e-Hind at a time when British hostilities were at their peak. If he could do it then, I can also put some straight questions to the leaders of this country the condition of which today is not as bad as it was then in 1857. So if the founder of my university held on to the truth even under such adverse conditions, it becomes my utmost duty to keep that spirit alive and nurture that grit in me to raise issues and ask questions.

Q. How do you perceive the current political scenario, especially, under BJP governments? Is there a feeling of insecurity among minorities?

A. Muslims and Dalits together make majority and they are being singled out and are being suppressed undoubtedly. At the national level, social development could not be done in totality by isolating a section of society. If anyone adopts divide and rule, he/she is against the nation.

Q. Which course are you pursuing at present?

A. I was BA final year history student at AMU but right now I am under suspension because I opposed the deeds of previous AMU V-C Lt Gen (Retd.) Zameeruddin Shah. We resisted his move to transfer university properties worth Rs 300-400 crore and also swindling off the funds collected by students for celebrating Sir Sayyad’s birth anniversary on campus. In 2013, we decided to put off the celebrations and donated the entire amount, which ran in lakhs, to the Muzaffarnagar riots victims. The V-C had transferred the money to the account of the same trust to which he was trying to transfer AMU properties. We could not stop it then but after concerted efforts, now a CBI probe is on into that issue.