MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, today told the special CBI court here that she feared for her life in prison.

Mukerjea had lost consciousness in her cell in Byculla Jail here on April 6 and was treated at a hospital for a suspected drug overdose before being discharged five days later.

""I fear for my life in prison," she claimed.

Mukerjea claimed she had suffered a similar bout of illness earlier and that someone was trying to kill her.

The examination of Mukerjea's former secretary, Kajal Sharma, was completed today by the prosecution.

As soon as it was over, Mukerjea stood up and told judge J C Jagdale about how she landed in hospital.

She said that she was fasting on April 6, and broke the fast with a bowl of 'dal' after returning to prison from the court in the evening.

She then began to feel drowsy and was given some medicines, following which she passed out.

She regained consciousness on April 9, she added.

Mukerjea said she had a similar bout of fainting in October, 2015 as well and was hospitalised.

"Someone is trying to kill me in the prison.I cannot deal with this for a third time. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder about what is going to happen to me next," she claimed.

The judge made no comment nor passed any direction on her statement.

The examination of Sharma got over today during which she identified both Mukerjea and her husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea in the court.

Sheena Bora (24), Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012.

The killing came to light when the Mukerjeas' driver, Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case in August 2015, spilled the beans.

According to the CBI, Indrani, Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were involved in Sheena's killing.

Sheena was killed over a financial dispute, said the agency, which later also arrested Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.