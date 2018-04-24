MUMBAI: In a clear indication of backing off after a public standoff, Shiv Sena ministers on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to cancel the mega refinary project in Konkan.

Maharashtra industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai had announced at a public meeting of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Nanar in Ratnagiri district on Monday that he has cancelled the notification regarding land acquisition for the project.

However, Fadnavis had said that the authority to do so rests with the high-power committee of bureaucrats. The public stand off was expected to have repercussions in the cabinet meeting today. However, that didn't happen.

All the Shiv Sena ministers met at Desai's cabin before the cabinet meeting and went to meet CM Fadnavis. They handed over a letter to the CM conveying him the sentiments of the project affected people and the party and requested him to begin the process for cancellation of notification regarding the project.

Fadnavis in turn told the Shiv Sena ministers that a proper action will be initiated at an appropriate time considering the best interests of the people of Maharashtra, thus defusing yet another major issue between the two allies running the government.